Craig and Company give you the punch line first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!
Wendy Willams and the Cleveland Browns
Name people in the news for collapsing.
Halloween and Kevin Spacey’s career
Name things that are over now.
Love letters, eulogies, and photo ops with George H.W. Bush
Name three things that are touching.
Lance Armstrong, Eeyore, and George H.W. Bush.
Name a doper, a moper, and a groper.
Krakatoa
Name an active volcano and how an Italian guy would describe hitting his foot on a table leg.
He’ll lose a ton of voters.
What will happen if Trump ends opioid addiction in America?
Liquor
What will Andy Dick likely do to a woman on a movie set?
