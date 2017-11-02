IMPACT – Sam Smith’s ‘The Thrill Of It All’ Read More

Jokes Back Asswards – 11/2

By Gary Craig
Filed Under: jokes back asswards

Craig and Company give you the punch line first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!

Wendy Willams and the Cleveland Browns
Name people in the news for collapsing.

Halloween and Kevin Spacey’s career
Name things that are over now.

Love letters, eulogies, and photo ops with George H.W. Bush
Name three things that are touching.

Lance Armstrong, Eeyore, and George H.W. Bush.
Name a doper, a moper, and a groper.

Krakatoa
Name an active volcano and how an Italian guy would describe hitting his foot on a table leg. 

He’ll lose a ton of voters.
What will happen if Trump ends opioid addiction in America?

Liquor
What will Andy Dick likely do to a woman on a movie set?

Tune in to Craig & Company weekday mornings from 5:30-10:00!

More from Gary Craig
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Tickets On Sale Now!
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Listen Now: The Fame Files

Listen Live