Craig and Company give you the punch line first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!

Wendy Willams and the Cleveland Browns

Name people in the news for collapsing.

Halloween and Kevin Spacey’s career

Name things that are over now.

Love letters, eulogies, and photo ops with George H.W. Bush

Name three things that are touching.

Lance Armstrong, Eeyore, and George H.W. Bush.

Name a doper, a moper, and a groper.

Krakatoa

Name an active volcano and how an Italian guy would describe hitting his foot on a table leg.

He’ll lose a ton of voters.

What will happen if Trump ends opioid addiction in America?

Liquor

What will Andy Dick likely do to a woman on a movie set?

