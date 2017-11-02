Hollywood Stories: Dustin Hoffman’s Egregious Behavior

Really, Dustin Hoffman? SMH. Meanwhile, what is Tyrese crying about? And the new ‘Lion King’ cast is announced! Get more here!

Corey Feldman called the LAPD to name the pedophiles he says targeted him and other child stars–such as Corey Haim–on Dr. Oz’s show – he read back the reaction from the police.

Dustin Hoffman is being accused of sexually harassing a 17-year-old back in 1985 while he was filming The Death of a Salesman. So someone went back and found an old story he once told about the time he groped Katharine Ross during their screen test for The Graduate! It’s the Mad Men excuse… “this is how we loosen you up!” It’s not appropriate!

Director and producer Brett Ratner is being accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by six actresses, including Olivia Munn.

Meanwhile, Kevin Spacey is reportedly receiving treatment… for what, we don’t know.

People Magazine says Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and actress Kate Upton are getting married in Italy this month. They’ve dated for three years and were engaged last spring. And Astros slugger, Carlos Correa popped the question to his girlfriend right after winning the World Series in an interview!

#Astros Carlos Correa stopped his World Series championship interview to propose to his girlfriend! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/5IERJL6diB — The Line Drive (@thelinedrive_) November 2, 2017

Tyrese is on social media crying about the amount of money he has to pay in child support to his ex-wife! And he says he won’t do Fast and Furious 9 if The Rock is in it… but he needs to do it because he needs the money.

Selena Gomez has been the 2017 woman of the year by Billboard for inspiring young women everywhere – past winners include Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, P!nk, [#AllStarXmas artist] Fergie and last year’s winner, Madonna!

Meanwhile we hear that Lady Gaga was quietly engaged to agent Christian Carino and she has been since last summer!

The official cast of Disney’s The Lion King remake has been announced and Beyonce will play Nala, Donald Glover is playing Simba, and James Earl Jones will return as Mufasa.