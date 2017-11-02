IMPACT – Sam Smith’s ‘The Thrill Of It All’ Read More

Dirty Laundry: Kevin Spacey Is Seeking Treatment

By Gina J

More developments in the sexual misconduct stories all over Hollywood… plus there’s a Wahlburgers in Connecticut now! Find out where…

House of Cards star Kevin Spacey is seeking treatment, according to his publicist after the allegations that came out this week.

A second woman has come forth saying that Dustin Hoffman sexually harassed her, and another actress is accusing Jeremy Piven of harassment.

Director Brett Ratner has filed a libel lawsuit against one of the woman accusing him. AND he’s was supposed to be doing a biopic for Playboy, but that’s not happening now and Warner Bros has distanced themselves from Ratner. The director claims it was his idea to leave.

Michael Jackson’s oldest son, Prince, was hospitalized after losing control of his motorcycle but he was treated and released.

Maria Shriver filed for divorce over 6 years ago after she found out that Arnold Schwarzenegger fathered a child with the housekeeper… but it was never finalized! There is no prenup on a $400 million fortune and the divorce is stalled… Arnold isn’t moving on it.

The live action remake of The Lion King is coming and Beyonce will be playing Nala! Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, and Seth Rogen will also star in it.

Mick Jagger, 74 is dating Noor Alfallah, 23 — a film producer… now he became a dad for the eighth time at age 73 when his ballerina girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, gave birth to their first child, 10-month-old Deveraux, in December 2016.

Madonna flew economy with Air Portugal as she boarded a flight from London to Lisbon. Her son David Banda joined the Benfica youth football academy earlier this year. It’s claimed Madonna had been staying in a hotel in Lisbon, before finally snapping up her own property in the resort of Sintra, which is 17 miles from the Portuguese capital.

Chicago Fire only aired six episodes, and it’s the fall finale of the show tonight.  Already?!?!?!

Shemar Moore’s new show S.W.A.T premieres tonight on CBS.

Wahlburgers is officially in Connecticut… the new location at Westfield Trumbull Mall is now open!!!

