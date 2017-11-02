Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Odds are you can’t remember the last time you wrote a letter and sent it in the mail. So, in the modern digital social media age, are you sending holiday cards this year?

A Washington DC restaurant is offering a special $5.00 “Moscow Muellers” anytime special counsel Robert Mueller indicts an associate of President Trump.

Junk food overload – the McRib is back at McDonald’s!

Carl’s Jr. is testing a new item with Jolly Ranchers.

Chuck E. Cheese has a pizza that uses a mac & cheese topic – now they’re adding Cheetos.

Starbucks winter menu is here including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, and the Chestnut Praline Latte.

In Germany you can drink beer in the movie theater. But when a guy cracked open the cap, he used his pepper spray container and it ripped down the middle… 200 people were evacuated.

In Altamonte Springs, FL a couple had their baby boy on Halloween and named him Oscar… the family name is Frankenstein.

The new Atlanta Hawks arena menu item this season? A crunchy cajun avocado taco – the crunch on the taco comes from crickets.

There was an overturned tractor-trailer in Texas spilling tons of live pissed off pigs, dozens of them. They were all roaming free. It took hours to round them up.

