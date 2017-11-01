Sarah Huckabee Sanders, According To Gary

By Gary Craig
Filed Under: sarah huckabee sanders
(Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Say what you will about her, but Sarah Huckabee Sanders always provides some great material for Gary. In her latest briefings, she has listed John F. Kennedy and JFK as separate people and created a brand new word– “hishtory.”

Gary shines the spotlight on the latest antics of the White House press secretary who always looks like she’s smelling a bad smell, and proves she’s worthy of the nickname Sarah “Schmuckabee” Sanders.

Just because she’s not perfect, doesn’t mean she’s not… whatever she is. And she’s holding press briefings every day, which gives us a steady supply of material. Something to be grateful for!

