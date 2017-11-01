Hollywood Stories: Is Wendy Williams Okay?

Is Wendy Williams okay? And Teresa Giudice said WHAT about Sofia Vergara?? Find out in today’s Hollywood Stories…

In the new Vanity Fair, you can read all about the “J-Rod” love story. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are the cover story of the December issue of Vanity Fair. It’s worth a look for the photographs alone, but it’s so sickly sweet, the puke potential is high.

Kevin Spacey’s former theater has opened a tip line for inappropriate behavior.

Jeremy Piven has been accused of sexual assault allegations, and he’s denying them. He already has a reputation as a d-bag, so this is on top of that.

Michael Jackson was named the top earning dead celebrity by Forbes, followed by Elvis.

There are fears for Wendy Williams’ health, after she fainted on live TV. She was dressed as the Statue of Liberty when it happened… but she came back after a long break. She explained “That was not a stunt. I’m overheated in my costume, and I did pass out. But you know what? I’m a champ.”

A show insider said staffers are worried about her, following a report that her husband cheated on her with a 32-year-old massage therapist. Wendy has allegedly not been eating. We’re glad she’s okay… we love Wendy Williams!

Josh Groban was only about half a block away from the terror attack in New York City yesterday! He said his dog dragged him into a nearby park, otherwise he would have been right at the scene of the attack.

I’m shaking. That’s the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting. https://t.co/AvQeRv7Jha — josh groban (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017

So many news anchors live in the neighborhood near the attack, including Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Brooke Baldwin, and Al Roker… it’s frightening.

Adele turned down a mega-money deal to perform in the Middle East. Some very rich billionares offered her $1.3 million to sing for them, and she said she was going to be busy doing her gardening.

This is ridiculous! Teresa Guidice is not a fan of Sofia Vergara, and she said “I can’t stand her, sorry. I hate to say that because I’m Italian, she’s Columbian… she has more of an accent than me! You would think she would be nice like she was an immigrant.” Teresa, go back to jail and call us in the morning!

Justin Bieber’s pastor, Carl Lentz, was on The View and he said The Beebs has truly come a long way.

Tom Hanks tops a new poll of celebrities who should run for President. He’s followed by Ellen, Morgan Freeman, Jon Stewart, and The Rock. Well, if Trump can get in…

Judge Judy is the number one court show in the ratings for the 1,100th straight week! No wonder she’s one of the richest women on television.