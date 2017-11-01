IMPACT – Sam Smith’s ‘The Thrill Of It All’ Read More

Dirty Laundry: What’s Up With Selena & Justin?

By Gina J

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez… yeah, these two are definitely back together.  They were hanging out again this morning and she’s all up against him… on a bike ride too.

selena gomez the weeknd split Dirty Laundry: Whats Up With Selena & Justin?

Photo: Andrew Toth / Martin Bureau / AFP / Getty Images

It looks like The Weeknd ended the relationship– and not because of Bieber– it’s been fizzling out since summer, so he told her it wasn’t working for him anymore. Their schedules played a big part in it.

gettyimages 867193654 Dirty Laundry: Whats Up With Selena & Justin?

(Photo credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

UsWeekly is reporting Lady GaGa is engaged to her talent agent boyfriend Christian Carino — and it all happened over the SUMMER!! They have no wedding plans at the moment.

gettyimages 848728696 Dirty Laundry: Whats Up With Selena & Justin?

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Jeremy Piven is denying the sexual harassment allegations made against him.

Director Brett Ratner is the latest to be accused of sexual misconduct and assault by six actresses, including Olivia Munn! He was supposed to be directing a Hugh Hefner biopic, but Playboy has now put it on hold.

gettyimages 867274964 Dirty Laundry: Whats Up With Selena & Justin?

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

More and more upsetting stories about Kevin Spacey have been coming in and there’s rumors there are many more to come!

gettyimages 857889140 Dirty Laundry: Whats Up With Selena & Justin?

(Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences)

Dustin Hoffman is apologizing for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old intern back in 1985, saying “I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.” He would have been about 48 at the time.

gettyimages 853820018 Dirty Laundry: Whats Up With Selena & Justin?

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )

DailyMail.com is saying that Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle are distant cousins! There are rumors that an engagement is coming soon.

Is Ryan Phillippe (43) hooking up with Demi Lovato (25)? That’s the rumor, and that it happened at her party over the weekend… and it’s not the first time.

gettyimages 868820782 Dirty Laundry: Whats Up With Selena & Justin?

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

Best celeb Halloween costume this year? No surprise, it goes to noted Halloween enthusiast Heidi Klum, who dressed up as the werewolf Michael Jackson transformed into in his “Thriller” video!

flo rida Dirty Laundry: Whats Up With Selena & Justin?

(Courtesy Atlantic Records)

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017 performers are… Flo’rida, Goo Goo Dolls, Andy Grammer, and 98 Degrees.

492850737 Dirty Laundry: Whats Up With Selena & Justin?

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk Jr. will premiere on January 1st, 2018 on ABC.

