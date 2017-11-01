Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Nevermind next season, will House of Cards complete this season? Kevin Spacey was a no-show. Production was halted indefinitely. And last night on This Is Us, the Kevin character had a flashback scene with a reference to a Kevin Spacey movie, they overdubbed the audio and changed it to a Christian Bale movie. And in the meantime, the Kevin Spacey Lifetime Achievement Award was rescinded.

Sam Adams announced a special craft beer called Utopia – it is 56 proof and costs $199! It’s illegal in 12 states, but not Connecticut.

For the past year, barber Brennan Jones has been cutting hair for the homeless for free on streets of Philly. The owner of a barbershop renovated with all new chairs and equipment and gave Brennan Jones the keys and told him, “continue what you’re doing in your brand new shop, no charge!”

In Arizona, John Edwards has had enough and is selling his 10-acre ranch because of constant alien attacks from outer space. He says he and his wife have survived numerous abductions and interrogations and he has killed 19 aliens on his property.

In Hawaii, Darren Young wrote 144 very nasty texts to his ex-girlfriend. In court for violating a protection order, the judge sentenced him to sending 144 compliments to the woman without repeating.

