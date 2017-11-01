Can’t Beat Christine: November 1, 2017

Chris from North Granby stepped up to the challenge to beat Christine! Find out who won and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

What dead celebrity is the top earner over the past year at $75 million?

Michael Jackson

Rock singer Anthony Kiedis is 54 today. He’s the lead singer of what band?

Red Hot Chili Peppers

According to a recent study, what has more germs than a subway pole?

Door handle at Starbucks

The other night, the David S. Pumpkins Halloween special aired. What actor plays David S. Pumpkin?

Tom Hanks

What former child actor needs $10 million to fund a documentary he wants to make that will expose pedophiles?

Corey Feldman

