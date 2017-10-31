What Is Connecticut’s FAVORITE Halloween Candy?

Trick-or-Treat!

The crew at CandyStore.com took TEN YEARS of sales data and did some calculations to figure out the top favorite Halloween candy in each state!

So what are we loving here in the Constitution State?

Almond Joy! The delicious coconut treats took the top spot with Milky Way and M&Ms rounding out the top three.

Wanna snoop on other states? Here’s the complete list along with how exactly they figured this all out!

And if you’re feeling super Halloweeny, check out our Facebook Live video of my Spooky Lair at 10 Executive Drive in Farmington!

Oh and Gina J is bringing some treats, too!

Happy Halloween!

Love, your friends at 96.5 TIC!

–Lisa Gold

