What Is Connecticut’s FAVORITE Halloween Candy?

By Lisa Gold
Happy Halloween! (Photo: Lisa Gold)

Trick-or-Treat!

The crew at CandyStore.com took TEN YEARS of sales data and did some calculations to figure out the top favorite Halloween candy in each state!

So what are we loving here in the Constitution State?

Almond Joy! The delicious coconut treats took the top spot with Milky Way and M&Ms rounding out the top three.

Wanna snoop on other states? Here’s the complete list along with how exactly they figured this all out!

Happy Halloween!

–Lisa Gold

