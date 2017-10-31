Suzane Northrop On Craig & Company

World-renowned psychic medium Suzane Northrop joined Craig & Company this morning. She made connections with the loved ones of our listeners. Take a listen to each story below. And don’t miss Suzane’s seminar this Sunday in Cromwell! Get tickets here!

Jo’s Story

Jo didn’t really have a question, just more of a need for comfort. Her dad passed away when she was young. When she visits his grave, she gets an energy and wants clarity.

Kelly’s Story

It’s more like knock-knock, who’s there or who isn’t these days for Kelly. She was wondering if it was her mom or grandparents. Suzane wanted Kelly to know that even though these people aren’t physcially here, they are very much around and connected.

Jody’s Story

Jody has several loved ones who passed on. Mom was the first one here; she comes through with two other women and talked about a grandson.

Valerie’s Story

Valerie wanted to talk to her son. He told her don’t even question that he’s made visitations to her. He also spoke of a sister-like connection.

Roxanne’s Story

Mom came through with two other women – other family members. Mom was all about family. She says Roxanne is the “glue person” of the family, holding things together.

Rochelle’s Story

It’s been almost 7 years since her dad passed and she was hoping to connect. Suzane read his awesome energy, saying he was a nice guy. He wants her to remember memories of when he was healthy, not at the end.

