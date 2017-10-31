MELT Monday: Halloween Indulgence

Joe Carabase from MELT Fitness is here to help us get into shape with some fitness tips every MELT Monday with Gina J!

This week, it’s about controlling the sweet tooth with all the Halloween candy around!

If it’s out of sight out of mind – if you don’t have kids, you don’t have to give out candy if it’s only going to be a weakness. But if you love a certain candy, allow yourself to have some. But be strategic about it – don’t just eat it out of the bag or bowl. Hide it somewhere. Freeze it. That way, you won’t indulge constantly.

Also, don’t allow that sugar to paralyze you. If you do indulge, get out and do something active. The best time to have sugar or candy? Immediately after a workout!

If you do have kids, set limits. Allow a certain number of pieces at one time. Keep it out of their reach. Use it as leverage. You can have a piece if you eat your veggies, do your chores, etc. They have to learn that it’s a treat, it’s not a way of eating.

For more information, contact Joe at MeltWorkout.com and follow Joe Carabase on Instagram and Facebook and M.E.L.T on Instagram!