Hollywood Stories: The End of House of Cards

House of Cards is coming to an end, Corey Feldman opens up with Megyn Kelly, and which super hero is Thor okay coming in second place to?

Netflix hit series House of Cards will end with its upcoming sixth season. The series began production on its now-final season just a few weeks ago. The makers of the series said they were deeply troubled to hear about the sexual assault allegations regarding star Kevin Spacey… and, he has not been on set.

It’s strange how Seth McFarlane always seems to know abut sex scandals long before they become public. He knew about Harvey Weinstein, and made a joke about women at the Academy Awards no longer having to kiss up to him. And back in 2005, he made a joke about Kevin Spacey on Family Guy.

Corey Feldman sat down for a tough interview with Megyn Kelly. It was tough for him… and tough to watch. It’s insane that he filmed Stand By Me while going through all of this. He said one of his abusers now works for the L.A. Dodgers, although he refused to identify the man by name.

Selena Gomez has been spotted out a lot lately with Justin Bieber, so it shouldn’t be a big surprise to learn that she and The Weeknd have broken up, after dating for ten months. Sources say Selena and Justin are NOT back together, and if they do get back together Selena’s family won’t be too happy. One of them called him a “vile human” and “will never be accepted by us.”

Jimmy Kimmel has been out sick and he’s having guest hosts fill in for him. Last night, he had Shaquille O’Neal.

Chris Hemsworth (AKA Thor) has said his kids definitely want to be super heroes for Halloween, but none of them want to be Thor. All three kids, a daughter and twin sons, all want to be Wonder Woman! For the record, Hemsworth told Good Morning America he’s happy to play second to Wonder Woman.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who recently shared she is fighting breast cancer, revealed that Katy Perry’s “Roar” is her go-to inspirational song. Katy loves that!