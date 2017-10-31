All-Star Christmas: 5 Fun Facts About MAX

Max (AKA MaxHellsKitchen, AKA Max Schneider) has graced the 96.5 TIC airwaves with his romantic track, ‘Lights Down Low’ featuring Gnash. If you’re coming to Night Two of All-Star Christmas, you’re in for a treat when he takes the stage!

Here are some things you may not know about this emerging star!

He’s a native northeasterner!

He was raised in New York City (Hells Kitchen) and his family has an upstate vacation home in the festival-famed town of Woodstock!

He was in a Dolce and Gabbana ad campaign with MADONNA!

He plays her son in the couture clip. And he says he felt comfortable working with the global superstar cand calls her, “a very nice, sweet person.”

You’ve seen him on TV!

He played Zander on Nickelodeon series, How To Rock. He also guest-starred on an episode of Law & Order: SVU!

He toured with All-Star Christmas Night One artist, Fall Out Boy!

Back in 2015, Max was on the bill for the ‘Boys of Zummer’ tour with Fall Out Boy and Wiz Khalifa! The tour came through Hartford and it was incredible! He’s also worked with Pete Wentz.

Backstage // Photo by @jackedinger A post shared by MAX (@maxhellskitchen) on Jul 23, 2015 at 1:05pm PDT



He wrote ‘Lights Down Low’ for his wife!

He and Emily Charlotte Cannon had just started dating when he poured his heart into writing the song. He later sang it to her when he proposed. How sweet and romantic is that!?!

-Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

