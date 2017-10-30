WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Maroon 5

Image courtesy XL Center

Maroon 5 is coming to the XL Center next October, and we want to send you to see the show.

Maroon 5 with special guest Julia Michaels will perform LIVE when the Red Pill Blues Tour hits the XL Center in Hartford on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. Tickets go on sale Saturday, November 4th, through xlcenter.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Craig and Company all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696, and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

Maroon 5

With special guest Julia Michaels

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

7:30pm

XL Center – Hartford CT

General Admission Floor Tickets $149.50*

Reserved Tickets: $149.50, $99.50*, $69.50*, $49.50*

Tickets on sale Saturday,  Nov 4 at 10am

Buy tickets at xlcenter.com

Charge By Phone 877-522-8499

*addnl fees apply to all tickets / date & time subject to change

