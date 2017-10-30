Hollywood Stories: Kevin Spacey’s Secrets

Kevin Spacey has come out as gay. And he’s also apologized to Star Trek: Discovery star, Anthony Rapp, who is now 46. Rapp gave an interview accusing Spacey of making a pass at him when he was just 14! He picked him up (like a groom picks up a bride over the threshold), threw him on the bed, and climbed on top of him. Rapp managed to squirm away and hid in the bathroom, he told Kevin to go. Rapp says, “The older I get, the more I can’t believe it… I didn’t know anyone would do that to a 14-year-old.”

Kathy Griffin is coming for both Harvey Levin and Andy Cohen. She claims Harvey Levin doxed her sister who was dying of cancer after the beheaded artwork. She claims Andy Cohen is a miserable boss. She said both times she did the show, Andy asked her if she wanted to do blow.

If you have 17 minutes to spare, I have a hell of a story to tell. @Andy @TMZ @HarveyLevinTMZ https://t.co/OydLVQaGAd — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 28, 2017

Sopranos star, Annabella Sciorra and actress Darryl Hannah have both come forward saying they were attacked by Harvey Weinstein. And Rose McGowan said she was recently offered $1 million to keep quiet about her assault allegation. The offer was made by someone close to Harvey in exchange for a non-disclosure agreement. She countered with $6 million, then she said no, I don’t want any part of this… then the lid blew off the whole thing! She spoke at the Women’s Convention in Detroit about how Hollywood contributes to our sexual harassment problem.

Woody Harrelson tells a story to Bill Maher about the time he had dinner with Donald Trump and had to smoke weed just to get through the night, adding that he’s never met a more narcissistic man in his entire life.

Simon Cowell fell down over the weekend. He was up in the middle of the night to get milk, fainted and fell down the stairs, he was taken to the emergency room.

One of the Stranger Things stars was absent from the red carpet premiere after being denied entry to the US… actor Charlie Heaton who plays Jonathan Byers was caught with cocaine in his bag.

Selena Gomez breaks her silence on her kidney transplant. She says, “my kidneys were just done and that was it.” Meanwhile, she and ex, Justin Bieber were hanging out over the weekend.