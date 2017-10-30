Dirty Laundry: Selena and The Weeknd Break Up

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have called it quits after ten months together. Sources are saying Selena and The Weeknd’s schedules were making their relationship difficult, so they’ve been on the verge of breaking up for a while now.

But Selena just happened to be hanging out with her old boyfriend Justin Bieber last week… they’ve been spending a lot of time together, including going to church. Did he play a role in Selena’s breakup?

Star Trek Discovery actor Anthony Rapp claims that Kevin Spacey got sexually aggressive with him, when he was only 14 years old! They were both on Broadway at the time, and Anthony went to Spacey’s house for a party where he allegedly did very inappropriate things. Spacey apologized, but he’s being criticized because he came out as gay in the same statement… which critics are saying seems like deflecting from the issue at hand. Other people are starting to come out claiming Spacey did things to them, as well.

House of Cards, the Netflix series Spacey stars in, announced it will end after its sixth season. The final 13 episodes will air in 2018.

Dancing With the Stars front runner Lindsey Stirling has a major rib injury, and she may be out of the competition. What a shame, because she was doing so well!

Weekend Box office:

1. Jigsaw ($16.6 million)

2. Boo 2: A Madea Halloween ($10 million)

3. Geostorm ($5.9 million)

Harvey Weinstein‘s first movie since the sexual abuse scandal broke, Amityville: The Awakening, made $742. It only screened in ten theaters.