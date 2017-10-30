Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Before we get into the Lighter Side… Born in New Britain, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort walked into the FBI office and was placed under arrest. Exact charges are sealed, but it begins!

Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner’s The Bodyguard was released 25 years ago!

Christina Aguilera will pay tribute to Whitney Houston at the American Music Awards.

Here’s another definitive list of favorite Halloween candy:

10. Butterfinger

9. Peanut butter M&M

8. Reese’s stuffed with Pieces

7. Milky Way

6. Reese’s Pieces

5. Snickers

4 Kit Kat

3. Twix

2. Reese’s Miniatures

1. Original Reese’ss Peanut Butter Cups

There’s a new Guinness penguin record – 972 students at Youngstown University dressed as penguins… and won the record.

Which carries more germs: a swimming pool, a subway station, or the door handle at Starbucks? Far and away – Starbucks.

It was closing time at a convenience store in Wisconsin and an employee got locked in the beer cooler. He started drinking… when employees found him in the morning, he was smashed and arrested for retail theft.

