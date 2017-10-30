Can’t Beat Christine – October 30, 2017

By Christine Lee
Amber from Middletown stepped up to the challenge to beat Christine! Find out who won and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Some guy dressed as Milhouse from The Simpsons was at last week’s Celtics/Bucks game. What color hair does Milhouse have?
Blue

One psycho Stranger Things fan is making his girlfriend sign a contract stating that she won’t watch an episode without him and won’t reveal any spoilers. Where does Stranger Things air?
Netflix 

Wilmer Valderrama says there’s been lots of talks about That ’70s Show reunion, but the show is still heavy in syndication, it might be too soon. What character did Wilmer play?
Fez

John Adams was born today in 1735. He would become one of our Presidents. Who played John Adams in a mini-series in 2008?
Paul Giamatti 

TV actor Henry Winkler is 72 today. These days, he can be seen doing reverse mortgage commercials. What was his character’s name on Happy Days
Fonzie

Tune in to Craig & Company weekday mornings from 5:30-10:00 to play Can’t Beat Christine!

