The Fame Files: Chris Rock (1999)

By Gary Craig

Chris Rock made his bones as a cast member on SNL in the early 90s, and went on to make movies like Grown Ups, Head of State, and the Madagascar series. The very funny Emmy and GRAMMY winner spoke to Craig and Company about his “Big Ass” Tour.

Rock explained which publications insisted on changing the name of his tour to “Black Ambition,” and the movies he had coming up at the time, including Kevin Smith’s Dogma and Nurse Betty with Morgan Freeman. PLUS, Chris gets a very special birthday song from Craig and Company.

Listen to his entire interview here!

