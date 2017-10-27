Movie Date: Jigsaw, Suburbicon & More

Three new movies are out this weekend, and since it’s almost Halloween, one of them is a new scary movie. But is the return of the Saw franchise worth your time? Let’s find out!

Jigsaw

The eighth film in the Saw series. It’s coming out 7 years after Saw 3D, which was promised to be the last movie in the series… Glad to see Lionsgate is so good at keeping their promises over in Saw land. This whole series was known for its over the top scenes of torture and gory violence… but typically without any of the fun of campy slasher movies like Friday the 13th or Nightmare on Elm Street.

Thank You For Your Service

From the makers of American Sniper and Lone Survivor, this is the story of US soldiers returning from Iraq coping with their return to civilian life and PTSD from the war. It’s interesting that Amy Schumer is going for a dramatic role in this movie, playing a war widow… there’s already buzz growing calling her the next Steve Carrell?

Suburbicon

Directed by George Clooney written by the Coen Brothers, this darkly comedic movie stars Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, and Oscar Isaac. Damon plays a quiet, nice guy type who’s actually got a lot of anger issues that start to come out after his family becomes the victim of a crime. It looks like things get pretty crazy in a seemingly-docile suburban town!