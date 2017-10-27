Hollywood Stories: Ellen’s Tasteless Photo Gets Backlash

Ellen is getting some backlash for a tasteless photo op, while Ashley Judd has shocking words for Harvey Weinstein! Get all the details and more in Christine Lee’s Hollywood Stories!

Ellen is getting blasted for posting a photo staring at Katy Perry‘s cleavage. One comment said it’s a terrible example to set for young girls who look up to Ellen. Especially this day in age when you have to be ultra-sensitive. Christine explains that it’s very raw right now and anyone who’s experienced any kind of sexual harassment it opens up that PTSD… and you relive it all over again.

Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons! A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Oct 25, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Ashley Judd appeared on Good Morning America with Diane Sawyer and opened up about Harvey Weinstein‘s abuse. She had a shocking answer when Diane asked what she would say to him right now. “I love you and I understand that you’re sick and suffering and there is help for a guy like you.”

Even last night on Will & Grace, Karen made a joke about Harvey Weinstein.

In an interview from 35 years ago, Christopher Reeve says he didn’t enjoy working with Marlon Brando on Superman because he was only in it for the money. He says the man didn’t care, he just took the $2 million and ran!

Wanna see Lebron James sing in a car like nobody’s watching? He’s doing Carpool Karaoke on Apple Music! He sings Usher‘s ‘Yeah’ and more! It’s out on Halloween.

It looks like Eminem is about to release an album called Revival. He hasn’t officially announced it, but he’s left some clues with a website for a fake drug ad called ‘Revival.’