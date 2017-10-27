Dirty Laundry: Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty

Tiger Woods plead guilty at his DUI hearing in Florida this morning. He will be on probation for 12 months and he must perform 50 hours of community service. Faces up to 90 days if violates probation.

Simon Cowell was hospitalized after he fell down his stairs… he woke up in the middle of the night feeling dizzy and went downstairs to get milk. On his way up to his room he fainted and fell backwards down the stairs. Tests were performed but he’s back home now. His girlfriend was visiting her son in NY.

Taylor Swift debuted the music video for “…Ready For It?” early this morning, and some people aren’t too happy about it. People are saying it’s similar to the movie Ghost in the Shell and that the video is full of cultural appropriation. Scarlett Johansson was in the movie and criticized also because it’s a traditionally Asian role for that role. The director says it’s an “homage to sci-fi and anime,” she basically has a flesh nude suit on in part of the video.

Selena Gomez did an interview with the Today Show and the whole thing will air on Monday and Tuesday next week. She says she was on the verge of death, and couldn’t bring herself to ask a friend or relative to give up a kidney… but that’s when her friend Francia Raisa stepped up and offered hers.

Selena won Favorite Crossover Artist: at the Latin American Music Awards last nigh… Enrique Iglesias was a big winner including Artist of the Year. And Pitbull received the first-ever Dick Clark Achievement Award.

Kylie Jenner just paid $5 million in CASH to purchase the land adjacent to her $12 million home! the plan is to turn it into a garden and possible barn with horses since there’s a ton of horse trails nearby

Former President George H.W. Bush has been accused of groping by another woman… it’s up to number 3 now! She too say George grabbed her butt while he was in his wheelchair.