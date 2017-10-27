Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

A new survey found the biggest clothing turn-offs for men and women:

Things women hate on men? Fedoras, skinny ties, and track pants

And things men hate on women? Turtlenecks, henna tattoos, and leopard print

A National Guardsman in Kansas recently got deployed to Kuwait, and unfortunately, he was right in the middle of painting his house! So 40 students at a nearby tech school finished it for him and town businesses donated all the supplies!

This weekend is Halloween party weekend! Some towns observe trick-or-treating on the Saturday before, so you end up handing out candy two nights because kids still trick or treat on Halloween when it falls during the week!

There’s a fad in Rahway, New Jersey where teens are scaring the s**t out of people at night where people are dressing up as bushes next to the sidewalk. They’re called the Rahway Bushmen. People are so frightened, they’re collapsing on the sidewalk!

What does a horny woodpecker do when he sees himself reflected in a car’s rearview mirror? He pecks it of course. This pesky woodpecker in Georgia has been smashing doezens of car mirrors!

A gas station/convenience store in Ohio had a 52-year-old would-be robber walk in. He waved a box cutter in clerk’s face saying, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.” The clerk knocked him out in one punch.

