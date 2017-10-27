Can’t Beat Christine – October 27, 2017

By Christine Lee
Melanie from Branford stepped up to the challenge to beat Christine! Find out who won and play along with the questions below!

Kris [Kardashian] Jenner has followed in Kim’s footsteps and gone platinum blonde. Name’s Kim’s second husband.
Kris Humphries 

Paul Walker’s daughter has finally settled her wrongful death lawsuit four years after her father’s unexpected death. Walker died from what type of accident?
Car crash

Adele might become Las Vegas’ highest-paid resident with one of the hotels offering half a million per show. Who had a longer residency? J.Lo or Britney Spears?
Britney 

Kim Cattrall opened up about the drama surrounding Sex and the City, saying she had to choose between having a family and the show. In the first movie, what was the only foodCharlotte ate on their trip to Mexico?
Chocolate pudding 

Who is giving out free burgers on Halloween to people dressed as clowns?
Burger King 

Tune in to Craig & Company weekday mornings from 5:30-10:00 to play Can’t Beat Christine!

