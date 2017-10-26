Matt Munson: Halloween Costumes and Couples

Matt Munson from The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise stopped by to dish with Gina J on dating and relationships, offering his male perspective.

This week, the topic is Halloween! Gina and Matt are co-hosting a Halloween party in Hartford, so it’s all about costumes. And Matt says it’s a big move when you celebrate Halloween with someone you’re first dating… and of course, there’s the ladies in sexy costumes.

Gina: Does that completely say “we’re definitely a couple” even in the early stages [to go out to a Halloween party together]?

Matt: I think that’s a huge step. If you’re willing to go out together and publicly admit to other people at a party, that’s making a statement. Guys love going out and staring at all the women in these outfits that can be a little over the top, let’s admit it. But if you’re going out with your significant other, it becomes a double standard. Now you’re on the other side of that you don’t want to see other guys staring at you significant other. It’s a fun holiday for girls, they want to be something they’re not, so a lot of men can take comfort in the fact that it’s the one time of year where a girl gets to be scantily clad and nobody’s gonna think too much of it.

Gina: But what if you’re not into doing the sexy costume thing?

Matt: This year, we’re gonna see a lot of animal onesies – because they’re comfortable.

Gina: But as a guy, do you look at that and go, “Oh. I wanna be with the other girl.”

Matt: That’s a good question. I don’t know how to answer that. What are some costumes you’re looking forward to seeing men wear? Wait, let me guess – cops and firefighters.

Gina: I know they’re fake, though. I want the real ones!

