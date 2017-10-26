Craig and Company give you the punch line first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!

Pumpkins and the San Francisco 49ers defense.

Name things that carved up over the past weekend.

Senator Bob Corker and salads.

Name two things Donald Trump really doesn’t care for.

Madonna, Bette Midler, and Cher.

Name two famous female singers and what nobody wants to do with an Eggo waffle.

Opioids

What did little Ron Howard’s character in the Andy Griffith show use Preparation H for?

Because he’s decided to live up to his last name.

Why isn’t Senator Jeff Flake running for reelection?

Because his only real talent was getting away sexual harassment and those days are over.

Why was Bill O’Reilly dropped by his talent agency?

