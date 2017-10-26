Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

This sounds like a bad idea… Burger King wants customers to dress like the scariest IT clown and you get a free Whopper. This is only at certain locations, though.

There’s a court case involving a couple who wanted to name their baby boy Lucifer. The high court said no, it would endanger the child. They settled on Lucian.

A British woman in England… married herself? She even had a ceremony. Now she’s been getting it on with a guy and admits she’s cheating on herself.

Study finds that a small amount of alcohol can help people speak a foreign language.

French President Emmanuel Macron was doing an interview in front of the fireplace when his dog entered the camera shot, lifted a leg, letting go into the fireplace. He said his black lab was doing something, “exceptionale.”

Wake up with Craig & Company every weekday morning from 5:30 to 10!