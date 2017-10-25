Dirty Laundry: Khloe & Tristan Expecting Baby Boy

Khloé Kardashian is expecting a boy, and she’s not the only celebrity who’s expecting! Plus, we say goodbye to Robert Guillaume and Fats Domino, and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Robert Guillaume — best known for his ’80s hit TV show Benson— died Tuesday at his L.A. home from complications of prostate cancer.

Fats Domino, the legendary New Orleans singer and piano player who took the ’50s and ’60s by storm, is dead. He is best known for the songs “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t That a Shame” and “I’m Walkin’.”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby BOY… and its looks like that $150 million E! contract they signed? Most of it goes to Kim, Khloe and Kourtney!!

Ne-Yo and his wife are expecting a their second baby…

World of Dance is coming back for a second season.

An actress has sued The Weinstein Company, claiming what other women have alleged… that Harvey Weinstein lured her into the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, demanded a massage and then forced oral sex on her. Rumors going around though that the company is close to bankruptcy but they’re denying it.

Cory Feldman is claiming again that he wants to do a tell all movie about the pedophile ring… it’s a $10 million crowdfunding project via Indie Go Go.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are back to spending time together, most recently at her house with friends… she’s still with The Weeknd.

Gwen Stefani going to become a mom again in her late 40s? She and Blake Shelton are trying to have a baby.

And rumors are that ARod and JLo are talking marriage! Well, they’re already looking at a place to buy together!