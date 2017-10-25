Dirty Laundry: Khloe & Tristan Expecting Baby Boy

By Gina J
Khloé Kardashian is expecting a boy, and she’s not the only celebrity who’s expecting! Plus, we say goodbye to Robert Guillaume and Fats Domino, and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

gettyimages 477540570 Dirty Laundry: Khloe & Tristan Expecting Baby Boy

(Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Hollywood Pantages)

Robert Guillaume — best known for his ’80s hit TV show Benson— died Tuesday at his L.A. home from complications of prostate cancer.

gettyimages 76181254 Dirty Laundry: Khloe & Tristan Expecting Baby Boy

(Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Fats Domino, the legendary New Orleans singer and piano player who took the ’50s and ’60s by storm, is dead. He is best known for the songs “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t That a Shame” and “I’m Walkin’.”

gettyimages 683345192 Dirty Laundry: Khloe & Tristan Expecting Baby Boy

(Photos by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images & Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby BOY… and its looks like that $150 million E! contract they signed? Most of it goes to Kim, Khloe and Kourtney!!

ne yo dia dipasupil getty images Dirty Laundry: Khloe & Tristan Expecting Baby Boy

Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Ne-Yo and his wife are expecting a their second baby…

World of Dance is coming back for a second season.

gettyimages 866365624 Dirty Laundry: Khloe & Tristan Expecting Baby Boy

(Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

An actress has sued The Weinstein Company, claiming what other women have alleged… that Harvey Weinstein lured her into the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, demanded a massage and then forced oral sex on her. Rumors going around though that the company is close to bankruptcy but they’re denying it.

gettyimages 843132104 Dirty Laundry: Khloe & Tristan Expecting Baby Boy

(Photo credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Cory Feldman is claiming again that he wants to do a tell all movie about the pedophile ring… it’s a $10 million crowdfunding project via Indie Go Go.

gettyimages 827673986 Dirty Laundry: Khloe & Tristan Expecting Baby Boy

(Photos by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle & Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are back to spending time together, most recently at her house with friends… she’s still with The Weeknd.

blake shelton gwen stefani getty 946 Dirty Laundry: Khloe & Tristan Expecting Baby Boy

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani going to become a mom again in her late 40s? She and Blake Shelton are trying to have a baby.

gettyimages 861465916 Dirty Laundry: Khloe & Tristan Expecting Baby Boy

(Photo by Jordin Althaus/NBCUniversal/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images)

And rumors are that ARod and JLo are talking marriage! Well, they’re already looking at a place to buy together!

