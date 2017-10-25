Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Here’s a new survey about carbs… how often do you eat a sandwich? Whether a sub, grinder, etc. 98% of those surveyed say they eat them once a week. 75% had a sandwich every day for lunch.

Set your DVR! Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo airs on November 29th at 10 pm! It’ll feature on tour, backstage, and concert footage.

In Myanmar, surgery was done on an Asiatic black bear who was born with a 6.5 lb tongue. The tongue was so heavy that the bear had no choice but to drag it along the ground.

In Henrietta, NY a runaway garbage truck crashed into a 200-year-old brick building housing a gift shop, depositing its content everywhere. The name of the shop? A Beautiful Mess.

Albert Einstein once wrote a note to for a hotel bellboy it read, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.” He told the employee to hold on to it because someday that note will be worth far more than a tip. It was recently auctioned for $200,000! He wrote another note called ‘Theory of Happiness’, reading, “A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success.” That note was auctioned for $1.3 million.

