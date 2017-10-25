Can’t Beat Christine: October 25, 2017

By Christine Lee
Lori from Wallingford stepped up to the challenge to beat Christine! Find out who won and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Ed Sheeran said he needed to take a year off after he recognized himself slipping into substance abuse.  Ed just had to cancel seven dates on a tour after being struck by a car while doing what?
Riding his bicycle. 

Cameron Diaz dropped her wallet outside a fancy restaurant in Beverly Hills and a homeless woman found it and returned it to police. Diaz is now happily married, but prior, who did she NOT date: Justin Timberlake, Alex Rodriguez, or Matthew McConaughey?
Matthew McConaughey

Twenty-five years ago, Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs was released. In the film, in lieu of names, all the criminals were referred to by a different what?
Color 

Billie Joe Armstrong and tattoo artist Kat Von D are collaborating on an eyeliner called Basketcase, which is also a song by Billie Joe’s band. They also sang ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends.’ What band does he front?
Green Day

Ryan Reynolds turned 41 recently. He’s known as the superhero, Deadpool, but that wasn’t the first foray into the genre. Name the 2011 superhero film that flopped where he actually met his wife Blake Lively on the set.
Green Lantern

Listen Live