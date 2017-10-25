All-Star Christmas: 5 Fun Facts About A R I Z O N A

They’re on the come-up and we want you to get to know electro-pop band, A R I Z O N A before their performance at Night One of our All-Star Christmas Concert! Of course, as one of the most-streamed artists in the world with over 6 million unique listeners per month according to Spotify, you may already know them.

Here are five fun facts about the guys!

They’re from the northeast!

Band members Zach Hannah, Nate Esquite, and David Labuguen–who are all from New Jersey–met in Boston while attending Berklee College of Music and Emerson College.

The name of their band is because of a hat!

Zach said, “We thought no one was going to ever hear our music so we didn’t care. Nate was wearing a hat that said Arizona on it so Dave just joked that we should call us Arizona, so we did!” They added the spaces between each letter to make it look hipster.

They want to collaborate with another All-Star Christmas artist!

They told Hollywood Life back in May that they’d love to work with Jack Antonoff (AKA Bleachers) who is also performing at Night One of All-Star Christmas! According to this article, they have likely already met but maybe their paths crossing again will inspire a collab! Fingers crossed!

They produce their own videos!

Dave went to school for television and worked in post-production, so his background enables them to be visually savvy.

Favorite place to record music?

They’ve tried all kinds of studios, but they told Nylon that their best work was done at home in the basement.

And check out their debut album, Gallery!

-Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

