Win 2018 Gold Season Passes For Six Flags New England

By Gina J
Image courtesy Six Flags New England

96.5TIC wants to hook you up with 2018 Gold Season Passes for Six Flags New England!

Enjoy Six Flags New England all year with a premiere selection of park benefits.

FULL LIST OF PASS FEATURES:

  • All of the regular Season Pass or Membership benefits
  • Season or Membership Parking for each Gold Pass Holder
  • Extra free friend ticket for Gold Pass Holders on a select day
  • Season or Membership Parking at every Six Flags theme park
  • Unlimited admission to Six Flags New England
  • Unlimited admission to ALL Six Flags theme parks
  • Bonus free friend ticket for SUPERMAN Pass Holders on a select day
  • Special days when all Season Pass Holders can bring a friend free
  • Significant discounts on park tickets for friends
  • Hundreds of dollars worth of in-park savings
  • Exclusive ride time events for SUPERMAN Pass Holders
  • Includes park admission to Fright Fest
  • Includes park admission to Holiday in the Park
  • Special souvenir offers for SUPERMAN Pass Holders
  • Special dining discounts for SUPERMAN Pass Holders

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J all this week starting at 2pm.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696, and you could win a 4-pack of 2018 Gold Season Passes for Six Flags New England, courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Passes can be used at Fright Fest this weekend! For more details on Six Flags New England 2018 Gold Season Passes, CLICK HERE.

