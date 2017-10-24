Win 2018 Gold Season Passes For Six Flags New England

96.5TIC wants to hook you up with 2018 Gold Season Passes for Six Flags New England!

Enjoy Six Flags New England all year with a premiere selection of park benefits.

FULL LIST OF PASS FEATURES:

All of the regular Season Pass or Membership benefits

Season or Membership Parking for each Gold Pass Holder

Extra free friend ticket for Gold Pass Holders on a select day

Season or Membership Parking at every Six Flags theme park

Unlimited admission to Six Flags New England

Unlimited admission to ALL Six Flags theme parks

Bonus free friend ticket for SUPERMAN Pass Holders on a select day

Special days when all Season Pass Holders can bring a friend free

Significant discounts on park tickets for friends

Hundreds of dollars worth of in-park savings

Exclusive ride time events for SUPERMAN Pass Holders

Includes park admission to Fright Fest

Includes park admission to Holiday in the Park

Special souvenir offers for SUPERMAN Pass Holders

Special dining discounts for SUPERMAN Pass Holders

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J all this week starting at 2pm. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696, and you could win a 4-pack of 2018 Gold Season Passes for Six Flags New England, courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Passes can be used at Fright Fest this weekend! For more details on Six Flags New England 2018 Gold Season Passes, CLICK HERE.