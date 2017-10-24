Win 2018 Gold Season Passes For Six Flags New England

96.5TIC wants to hook you up with 2018 Gold Season Passes for Six Flags New England!
Enjoy Six Flags New England all year with a premiere selection of park benefits.
FULL LIST OF PASS FEATURES:
-
All of the regular Season Pass or Membership benefits
-
Season or Membership Parking for each Gold Pass Holder
-
Extra free friend ticket for Gold Pass Holders on a select day
-
Season or Membership Parking at every Six Flags theme park
-
Unlimited admission to Six Flags New England
-
Unlimited admission to ALL Six Flags theme parks
-
Bonus free friend ticket for SUPERMAN Pass Holders on a select day
-
Special days when all Season Pass Holders can bring a friend free
-
Significant discounts on park tickets for friends
-
Hundreds of dollars worth of in-park savings
-
Exclusive ride time events for SUPERMAN Pass Holders
-
Includes park admission to Fright Fest
-
Includes park admission to Holiday in the Park
-
Special souvenir offers for SUPERMAN Pass Holders
-
Special dining discounts for SUPERMAN Pass Holders
Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J all this week starting at 2pm. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696, and you could win a 4-pack of 2018 Gold Season Passes for Six Flags New England, courtesy of Coca-Cola.
Passes can be used at Fright Fest this weekend! For more details on Six Flags New England 2018 Gold Season Passes, CLICK HERE.