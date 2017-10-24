Hollywood Stories: Taylor Swift owns How Many Bathrooms??

Let’s all learn how much property Taylor Swift owns! Plus, who are the scariest horror movie villains ever? Find out in today’s Hollywood Stories!

What does 27 year old Taylor Swift own, just so you can compare your life to hers? $71.2 million in real estate! She owns seven homes from Rhode Island to Beverly Hills to New York City, and the real estate holdings are equivalent to a total of about 46,864 square feet.

Three of them are mansions, two are penthouses, one is a mere home, and one is an apartment. She has a total of 39 bedrooms, 43 and a half bathrooms, 21 fireplaces, 5 pools, 5 bars, 2 tennis courts, and one ocean view, which is her vacation home in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. And did we mention the armed security detail, 24 hours a day?

George Clooney and Matt Damon said on Good Morning America they knew Harvey Weinstein was a bully, a womanizer, and even an “a-hole,” but they didn’t realize he was sexually abusing women and silencing them. New York police yesterday opened a criminal investigation into Weinstein, so it’s now official.

Megyn Kelly ripped into Bill O’Reilly and her former bosses at Fox News yesterday on The Today Show. It all started with the New York Times report that O’Reilly had reached a $32 million dollars settlement with a sexual harassment accuser earlier this year.

In response to that article, O’Reilly claimed that no one ever complained about him to the Fox News higher-ups in twenty years. Megyn said O’Reilly’s suggestion that no one ever complained about his behavior is false… because she says she did about a year ago.

Apparently Billy Joel’s wife Alexis was a little bit further along in her pregnancy than we were led to believe, because she she added a baby on Sunday. It’s a girl, her name is Remy Anne Joel. Billy is 68, Alexis is 35. This is their second child, they also have a two year old daughter named Della Rose.

Katy Perry was in St Louis for a show over this past weekend, and ended up crashing a wedding at the Four Seasons hotel. She and members of her crew busted right into the reception and started dancing! Isn’t that cool??

Country star Maren Morris just signed a major modeling contract with Wilhelmina Models. She’s the first country artist that they ever signed to a modeling contract. Good for her!

The top five scariest villains from horror movies of all time have been named:

5.) The alien from Alien

4.) Pazuzu from The Exorcist (that’s the demon that possesses Linda Blair)

3.) The Thing from The Thing

2.) Margaret White (AKA Carrie’s mom) from Carrie

1.) Leatherface (we’re not talking about the president) this is Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Do you know who James Toback is? He’s a director, he’s a writer… and about 200 women have come forward to accuse him of sexual harassment.

Faye Dunaway stormed out of a Manhattan salon where she found out her hair extensions were going to cost three thousand dollars. Can’t she afford that?

Gerard Butler is prepping for a new movie, and had to shave his beard off for the role. He’s not happy about it.

The NFL is denying rumors that Janet Jackson is still banned from doing the Super Bowl halftime show… so it’s possible it’s possible that Justin Timberlake could have her as a special guest. It would be very cool if it happened, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Kelly Clarkson said that she wanted to kill herself when she was super skinny, early in her career. She said she was miserable, but no one cared because aesthetically, she looked fine.

Renee Zellweger will star in a movie about Judy Garland. Why don’t they cast Judy Davis???

