Dirty Laundry: The Kardashians’ Latest Payday

E! re-signs the Kardashians, more assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and what’s #JusticeforJanet? Find out in today’s Dirty Laundry!

The Kardashians just re-signed with E! for 5 seasons, which comes to $150 million!! Kris Jenner takes $15 million because she’s the manager. It’s a bump too… so much for the bad ratings. That takes them into 2019.

Kendall Jenner is moving to Beverly Hills, and she just bought Charlie Sheen’s home for $8.5 million.

Nick Lachey was sent home last night on Dancing With the Stars.

68-year-old Billy Joel and his 35-year-old wife Alexis Joel welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne.

Here’s a hashtag for you that you probably saw yesterday after it was announced that Justin Timberlake would be doing the SuperBowl halftime show….#JusticeforJanet. Some people think she is still banned from performing but that’s not the case… but they still believe she was blamed more than Justin was back in 2004… which I completely agree with. Wardrobe malfunction they always called it… well, Justin is the one that rips part of Janet’s top off exposing her nipple… that had a pasty or piercing on it.

Kid Rock’s NOT running for Senate! It was just a joke that he ran with.

A new Harvey Weinstein accuser is about to go public at a news conference. The new alleged victim will be flanked by her attorney, Gloria Allred, and they will discuss what she describes as “a new low, even for Weinstein”… and OMG! I’m not even going to write what she’s claiming he allegedly did to her… There are now more than 50 women who have made accusations against the producer.