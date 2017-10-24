Craig & Company: Lighter Side of the News – 10/24

By John Elliott
Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

You thought Starbucks was expensive? Trendy NYC restaurant, Eleven Madison Park sets the record for the priciest cup of coffee at $24. They grind and drip at your table. The coffee is the rare Colombian bean known as wush wush.

A Maine woman turned 103. She celebrated with her family – all six generations! She has six children of her own, 25 grandchildren, 49 greats, 38 great-greats, and 1 great-great-great-grandson.

In Great Britain, a man fell into a coma after suffering from a stroke. As they prepared to disconnect life support, his wife bid farewell by playing the fight song from his favorite soccer team. He woke up!

Fashion house Comme de Garcons has new men’s cologne on the market with fragrances of concrete, burning rubber, and burning tar. It goes for $135.

A female panda at the Berlin Zoo, 4-year-old Meng Meng, for some reason will only walk backwards. To correct this, they’ll introduce her a young male panda, Jiao Qing and hope nature will take its course…

More from John Elliott
