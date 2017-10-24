Be First To Purchase Tickets To All-Star Christmas: Night Two

96.5 TIC and Jordan’s Furniture are proud to present All-Star Christmas: Night Two, starring Backstreet Boys, Fergie, and Max at Mohegan Sun on Saturday December 16th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, but you can be among the FIRST to get your tickets with the 96.5 TIC exclusive presale!

Tickets go on sale Friday October 27th at 10am through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet… but from Tuesday 10/24 at 10am until Thursday 10/26 at 10pm ONLY, you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

CLICK THIS LINK and enter special password “fall” to buy your tickets starting TODAY at 10am!!!

Don’t miss your shot to pick up great seats to this amazing show… the presale is only live until Thursday 10pm… so Get Your Tickets Now!!!

All Star Christmas Night Two is presented by Jordan’s Furniture, Long Wharf, New Haven.