Hollywood Stories: Everyone Hates ‘The Snowman’

Everybody hates The Snowman! And Cardi B got kicked out of a hotel, because why?? Plus Justin Timberlake finally makes his Half Time show official. Read all about it!

Over the weekend, everyone was picking on The Snowman, the movie that absolutely bombed, starring Michael Fassbender. His character is a detective named Harry Hole… seriously. Critics on Twitter are urging people to go see the movie if you want a good laugh… but it’s not supposed to be funny.

Cardi B was kicked out of her hotel for noise, but she’s accusing hotel security of racism. She claims she was also kicked out for smoking weed, which is something she doesn’t do. The Love and Hip-Hop star says Albany is known for racism, and that’s why she was really kicked out.

Cameron Diaz dropped her wallet outside a fancy restaurant in Beverly Hills, and a homeless woman found it. Instead of taking it, or even just taking the money, she returned the whole thing to the police. Hope she got some kind of reward!

Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder in a crosswalk. The guy said he was fine at the time, but then suddenly developed some injuries… peossibly lawyer injuries?

Justin Timberlake has confirmed his Half Time performance at the Super Bowl in 2018 in Minneapolis. JT and Jimmy Fallon, those two cards, did a really cute announcement:

If JT doesn’t reunite NSYNC, he’s crazy. And if he doesn’t have a wardrobe malfunction, we’ll be really upset!

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at Saturday’s One America Appeal event at Texas A&M University. The benefit for hurricane relief was attended by all five living former presidents, and Donald Trump phoned in a video conference. Gaga spoke about her one million dollar donation, some of which will be earmarked for mental health treatment. She performed “A Million Reasons” which took on a whole other meaning at the event:

It was great, but Christine always get annoyed when she hears newscasters say after a storm “Thankfully there were no injuries.” How about the emotional injuries of surviving a storm, and your house is gone???

John Stamos announced his engagement to girlfriend of nearly two years Caitlin McHugh in a sweet Instagram post. He’s 54, she’s 31.

I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

Married actor Ewan McGregor was caught making out with his Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead at a London restaurant. Well done, Ewan!

James Packer has broken his silence on the Miraih Carey relationship. He says he was at a low point in his personal life when he was with her, and it was a big mistake for him.

Will Ferrell is part of a new PSA that encourages device-free dinner. Everyone is supposed to put their phone in a basket at the dinner table.

They’re trying to launch the hashtag #devicefree. Christine loves the basket idea… past the basket, put the phone in. If you can’t put your stupid phone down at dinner, come on!