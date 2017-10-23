Dirty Laundry: Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Return!

JT confirms his Half Time show… but who will he have with him? Janet? N’Sync? Plus, accusations against more alleged sexual predators in Hollywood, including a new settlement for Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly. These stories and more in the Dirty Laundry…

Justin Timberlake will be doing halftime at the SuperBowl but will he invite Janet Jackson to join him onstage this time? Back in 2004 it was the infamous wardrobe malfunction… she’s not banned… what about N’Sync?

John Stamos and his actress girlfriend Caitlin McHugh are engaged and he proposed at Disneyland! He’s 54 and she’s 31.

I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

David Foster and Katharine McPhee are definitely together although sources say they’re just friends… yeah… I don’t grab my friend’s butts at the ATM. Maybe she just got excited at seeing his balance! They walked arm in arm. He’s 67 and she’s 33!!!!

Ed Sheeran talked about how he broke his elbow, wrist, and rib the other day… he was riding a bicycle and was going downhill. No mention of a car hitting him. He said he didn’t think it was bad and went to the pub but at 5Am he woke up in extreme pain. Doctors are warning him he has to wait til it’s healed or he may never play again!

@asahdkhaled THE 👑!! HAPPY BDAY !! I love you I'm am so proud of you !!!!!! Thank you for being my son ! THANK YOU GOD ! A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

DJ Khaled threw his son, Asahd, a big 1st birthday party in Miami at Liv Nightclub! It was during the day though and Diddy performed. DJ Khaled gave his 1 year old a gift… a $100,000 watch that has 600 diamonds! He can’t wear that til much later.

Harvey Weinstein completed a one week program treating various psychological issues and he was free to go…doctors said he took it seriously… but he’s going to stay in Arizona for another month or so because he doesn’t want excessive distractions and wants to continue working with his doctors.

Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly settled ANOTHER sexual harassment claim from a co-worker earlier this year… for a whopping $32 million.

Director James Toback — famous for films like Two Girls and a Guy — has been accused of sexual harassment by over 30 women… this in the wake of Weinstein.

Ewan McGregor reportedly split from his wife, Eve Mavrakis, after 22 years of marriage… looks like they split 5 months ago but it wasn’t known until he was seen making out with his Fargo co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who looks like a younger version of his wife! It’s creepy how much they look alike!

Dr.Phil hit a skateboarder with his Mercedes on Friday… the man said he was okay and Dr. Phil took off. Police showed up and the man started saying he was in pain… there’s a lawsuit coming that’s for sure! The man claims he’s missed two days of work because of it.

Weekend box office:

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween $21.6 million Geostorm $13.3 million Happy Death Day $9.3 million

Only the Brave came in fifth with $6 million. Josh Brolin and Miles Teller star inn this movie about the Granite Mountain Hotshots, who became one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. The movie cost $38 million to make.