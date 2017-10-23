Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

What would happen if David Letterman visited the Mark Twain house in Hartford and no one noticed? Last night he was given the Mark Twain prize for humor at the Kennedy Center. Last week, he wanted to learn more about Twain, so he drove up to Hartford, there was no coverage, and he has that big beard… no one recognized him! Also, he says the beard is not going anywhere so get used to it.

A new survey says that 29% of American parents admit they’ve been drunk in front of their kids and 22% have been a bit tipsy in front of their kids!

Talk about no respect! Someone donated an urn to Salvation Army in New Hampshire. The urn had remains of a family member inside complete with name.

An 18-wheeler tipped over in Minneapolis and spilled 40,000 lbs. of french fries on the highway!

Texas high school senior Claire Jeffries won homecoming queen last week. She is also the kicker on the boys’ football team – and she was not only the homecoming queen, she also kicked the game-winning kick to beat their biggest rival 38-35!

Seems kids and adults have different thoughts on the best Halloween candy!

Kids

Smarties

Starburst

Twix

Nerds

Skittles

Sour Patch Kids

Laffy Taffy

Adults

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

M&Ms

Swedish Fish

Candy Corn

Hershey’s Kisses

Fun Dip

Snickers

Kit Kat

