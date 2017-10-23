Can’t Beat Christine: October 23, 2017

Sue from Stafford stepped up to the challenge to beat Christine! Find out who won and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Weird Al Yankovic is 57 today. He did a parody of Pharrell’s song, ‘Happy.’ What was his called?

Tacky

Taco Bell is testing a quesadilla made out of what candy bar?

Kit Kat

Playboy for the first time is featuring what kind of playmate?

Transgender model

Alicia Keys is returning to what TV show as a judge?

The Voice

Starbucks holiday cups will have what on them this year?

Christmas trees

