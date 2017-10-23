Can’t Beat Christine: October 23, 2017

By Christine Lee
Filed Under: can't beat christine

Sue from Stafford stepped up to the challenge to beat Christine! Find out who won and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Weird Al Yankovic is 57 today. He did a parody of Pharrell’s song, ‘Happy.’ What was his called?
Tacky

Taco Bell is testing a quesadilla made out of what candy bar?
Kit Kat

Playboy for the first time is featuring what kind of playmate?
Transgender model 

Alicia Keys is returning to what TV show as a judge?
The Voice

Starbucks holiday cups will have what on them this year?
Christmas trees

Tune in to Craig & Company weekday mornings from 5:30-10:00 to play Can’t Beat Christine!

 

More from Christine Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Just Announced!
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Listen Now: The Fame Files

Listen Live