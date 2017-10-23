All-Star Christmas: Night Two ft. Backstreet Boys, Fergie & Max

96.5 TIC and Jordan’s Furniture are proud to present All-Star Christmas: Night Two, starring Backstreet Boys, Fergie, and Max at Mohegan Sun on Saturday December 16th!

This year, 96.5 TIC is celebrating the holiday season with TWO incredible concerts!! Night One features Fall Out Boy, Bleachers, and A R I Z O N A on December 7th…

And now we’re ready to announce Night Two, starring Backstreet Boys, Fergie, and Max, LIVE at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday December 16th.

Tickets go on sale Friday October 27th at 10am through ticketmaster.com

Presented by Jordan’s Furniture, Long Wharf, New Haven.

