Celebrity Prototypes

I truly believe there is still life left in our music artists as decades go by. Here are some pairs of artists that I think are the new versions and prototypes of artists past (if that makes sense). Let’s see if you agree:

Charlie Puth: He’s the ballad king of his day; he has the moves, the style, and the charm. Sounds like someone we came to love 10 years ago.

Michael Buble: Same charm, ballad rocking heart throb. Hey, Puth could be his son it’s so close!

Liam Payne: Besides the accent, Liam seems an inch away from being the next Liberated, Boy Band sensation. He can rock the mic, spit out the rhymes and pull out some moves. Hey, he might be able to be stand by as Jimmy Fallon’s #2!

Justin Timberlake: Justin went his own way from 4 young boys as well, he’s collaborated with rap artists to put out mega selling hits, and both know how to rock the mic, well.

Nicki Minaj: She’s cute, bold, tough, and not afraid to show off her freaky side. Artists would die for a chance to collaborate with this hip hop princess!

Lil Kim: She too was cute, bold, tough, and not afraid to get a little risque! Artists were lined up to sing with this hip hop queen bee!