Celebrity Prototypes

I truly believe there is still life left in our music artists as decades go by. Here are some pairs of artists that I think are the new versions and prototypes of artists past (if that makes sense). Let’s see if you agree:
Charlie Puth: He’s the ballad king of his day; he has the moves, the style, and the charm. Sounds like someone we came to love 10 years ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 09: Charlie Puth performs during Spotify’s original podcast Showstopper celebrates Outstanding Music Supervision on September 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images)
Michael Buble: Same charm, ballad rocking heart throb. Hey, Puth could be his son it’s so close!
OTTAWA, ON – JUNE 29: National Arts Centre Award Recipient Michael Buble attends the Governor General’s Awards 25th Anniversary Gala at National Arts Centre on June 29, 2017 in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by GP Images/WireImage)
Liam Payne: Besides the accent, Liam seems an inch away from being the next Liberated, Boy Band sensation. He can rock the mic, spit out the rhymes and pull out some moves. Hey, he might be able to be stand by as Jimmy Fallon’s #2!
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 11: Liam Payne performs on MTV TRL Presents Liam Payne & Pitbull at MTV Studios on October 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by MTV/TRL/Getty Images)
Justin Timberlake: Justin went his own way from 4 young boys as well, he’s collaborated with rap artists to put out mega selling hits, and both know how to rock the mic, well.
FRANKLIN, TN – SEPTEMBER 23: Musician Justin Timberlake performs at the 2017 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 23, 2017 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for M2M Construction)
Nicki Minaj: She’s cute, bold, tough, and not afraid to show off her freaky side. Artists would die for a chance to collaborate with this hip hop princess!
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 17: Nicki Minaj attends as Nas performs onstage during Day 3 at The Meadows Music & Arts Festival at Citi Field on September 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Meadows Music & Arts Festival)
Lil Kim: She too was cute, bold, tough, and not afraid to get a little risque! Artists were lined up to sing with this hip hop queen bee!
HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Lil Kim attends VH1’s Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers at Paramount Studios on September 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)