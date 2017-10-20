WATCH: Megyn Kelly’s CRINGE-WORTHY Dancing

Remember when Seinfeld’s Elaine mortified her co-workers with her deranged dance moves?

Well lucky for us, life has imitated art!

On the front page of today’s Washington Post online edition is a not-so-flattering article on none other than Megyn Kelly and her dancing skills–or her lack there of.

The story by Travis M. Andrews starts out like this:

Megyn Kelly’s slot of the “Today” show desperately needs a ratings boost after less than a month on the air.

On Thursday, Hoda Kotb, the ever-upbeat popular “Today” host from another hour appeared as a guest. They chatted. They danced. They tried to get the audience on its feet dancing, too.

Critics hated the moment.

“I’ve never been so embarrassed,” tweeted BuzzFeed News’s Kate Aurthur. “I feel nothing but second-hand embarrassment for Megyn Kelly,” chimed in media critic Ian Miles Cheong. Vulture called the clip “22 nearly unbearable seconds.”

OUCH! Well, since the WaPo went there–let’s continue the cringe-fest and watch the hilarious moment and recoil in horror, er laughter. (The Elaine-esque nightmare begins at :46.)

Of course, I shouldn’t talk–I can’t dance to save my life. Then again, I wouldn’t DARE do it on national TV!