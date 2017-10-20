Linkin Park Will Live Stream Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Photo: James Minchin

By Scott T. Sterling

Linkin Park fans around the world will now be able to take part in next week’s Chester Bennington tribute concert.

Linkin Park & Friends Celebrate Life In Honor of Chester Bennington will stream live free of charge exclusively on YouTube Friday, October 27th at 7:45 p.m. PT.

Among the artists joining Linkin Park for the show include Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, Jonathan Davis from Korn, Kiiara, Zedd, members of No Doubt, System Of A Down, Yellowcard, Avenged Sevenfold, and many other surprises.

This historic concert celebration will be the first time Linkin Park performs on stage together since Bennington’s death on July 20.

