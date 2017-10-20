Hollywood Stories: Tarantino Knew What Weinstein Did

Quentin Tarantino wishes he spoke up about Harvey Weinstein. Plus, it’s New Music Friday and two of our 96.5 TIC queens have released new songs! All this and more in Christine Lee’s Hollywood Stories!

Quentin Tarantino talked to The New York Times regarding Harvey Weinstein over the years: “I knew enough to do what I did. There was more to it than rumors and gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things. I wish I had taken responsibility for what I’d heard.” He also said he wishes he’d stood up for his girlfriend Mira Sorvino.

The academy is now under pressure now to boot both Roman Polanski and Bill Cosby after having removed Harvey Weinstein.

Magician David Blaine has been accused of rape in 2004 by a former model Natasha Prince. Poeple feel emboldened to come forward because secrets keep you sick.

Gerard Butler tried to take bee venom for an anti-inflammatory, but the guy gave him take too much. He went into anaphylaxis.

At the Nashville stop on Katy Perry‘s Witness The Tour, a prop got stuck and Katy she sat up there talking to the crowd until they found a way to lower her down!

P!nk was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She talked about how she and Christina Aguilera weren’t always friends and how they had some ~encounters back in the day. She said they made up on The Voice. “We became moms, we grew up… we did a song together (Lady Marmalade).”

The November issue of Playboy features the magazine’s first transgender playmate, 26-year-old Ines Rau and she is gorgeous!

Billy Joel told Jimmy Kimmel about a great thing he does for fans! He said, “Twenty-five years ago, I got tired of looking down at the first row because they were always scalper tickets. And the real fans were in the back. So we decided we weren’t going to release those tickets for sale. We gave them to the road crew. They fanned out to the back of the room, they found kids all the way in the back and brought them to the front.”

Stranger Things fans! The second season is out on 10/27!

Taylor Swift has released another song from her upcoming new album! Here’s ‘Gorgeous’!

Megyn Kelly has some cringeworth dance moves! Check it out here!

Kelly Clarkson released another new song off her upcoming album! Here’s the title track, ‘Meaning of Life’!