The show, Catfish on MTV tracks down internet impersonators. They represent themselves with fake pictures and messages and lead unsuspecting people to believe they have a chance. That term is catfishing. They once did one in Hartford. Anyway, a woman in England was catfished by a loser using a photo of a Turkish male model. The victim tracked down the actual male model in Turkey, who was unaware of the scam. The two fell in love!

A mystery robbery outside Boston… two thieves with hunting knives were caught robbing a convenience store, but asking for only $1.00 for the clerk.

Last year, Taco Bell created a quesadilla stuffed with Kit Kat bars. It was only sold in England, but it’s now being test-marketed here.

A woman in Wasilla, Alaska called 911 to say her alligator has grown too large for the bathtub. Police arrived to find 3-year-old Ali already 4 feet long!

Zookeepers in Great Britain say the world’s oldest tortoise is gay. 186-year-old Jonathan has been getting frisky with Frederick for two decades.

Someone gave an Oklahoma prison inmate some bootleg Viagra. Dustin suffered the consequences of a 91-hour erection!

