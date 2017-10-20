Can’t Beat Christine: October 20, 2017

Desiree from Thomaston stepped up to the challenge to beat Christine and it was close! Find out what went down and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Christian Bale says Heath Ledger insisted he hit him for real when filming the interrogation scene in The Dark Knight. Ledger won what for his role as The Joker after his untimely death?

Oscar

Rihanna is getting a street named after her in her home country. Where is she from?

Barbados

Apparently, Beyonce turned down the role of Plumette in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast because it wasn’t a big enough part. Which item in the Beast’s palace is Plumette?

Feather duster

This past Tuesday, Demi Lovato debuted her documentary Simply Complicated. On which platform is it available? Netflix, Hulu, or YouTube?

YouTube

Ratings for Megyn Kelly Today on NBC have hit an all-time low and it’s thought to be responsible for the 26% drop Kathie Lee and Hoda are experiencing. Now Megyn was successful when she was on Fox. What was the name of her show?

The Kelly Files

