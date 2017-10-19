That moment when my teen told me “hey mom, you’re RIGHT!”

My 15 year old son recently sprained his ankle in the middle of cross country season. He was devastated.

Of course, I told him all the usual stuff we parents say when we’re trying to encourage our kids. “It’s just a sprain, thank goodness” and “you’re young and healthy, you’ll be back running in no time.”

But as a former marathoner myself, I also reminded him that these setbacks are an opportunity to show us what we’re made of. I prattled on and on about how these things make us stronger, how they reveal the content of our character, how they teach us to avoid further injury by learning new stretching & training techniques.

I told him running–and athletics in general–is 99% mental, 1% physical–because coming back from injury means move the mind and the body will follow.

It means doing the physical therapy even when you are sad about not being there with your team.

It means resting when you want to play.

It means not giving up even when you could easily throw in the towel and say, “screw this.”

Well, yesterday my son came to me after reading an Instagram post Kobe Bryant put up about injured Celtics player Gordon Hayward. He said, “hey mom–Kobe said EXACTLY what you always say to me. You were right, I GET IT now!”

So parents, keep repeating the positive messages to your kids. I promise, it WILL sink in. And when it does, it’s so rewarding.

While we’re at it—don’t forget to take your OWN advice and keep moving forward. And don’t look back, damn it–cuz that’s not the way you’re goin’ baby!