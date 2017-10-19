TBT: It’s Time to Say Goodbye to AIM

When I heard the news that AOL is shutting down AIM this December, the twelve-year-old inside of me was devasted! Before Facebook and Myspace, and even before I had texting on my cell phone plan, AIM was the place to go after school to chat with friends. It was almost routine: come home from school, log onto the computer, open up AIM, and have the TV on just in time for TRL. It was the first program my generation grew up with that really helped us identify ourselves. Spending hours writing the perfect bio or away message, organizing our contacts into distinct groups, and keeping up with multiple conversations all at once – BRB!

Not to mention THESE sound effects:

And something we can all appreciate is just how bad our screen names were. I admittedly still use mine to this day when creating usernames on new websites (because it’s so easy to remember).

We’ve certainly come a long way since then, thanks to social media, Facebook messenger, and texting now included in most (if not all) cell phone plans. It was fun while it lasted, AIM!